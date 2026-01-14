Head-To-Head Review: Commerce.com (CMRC) & Its Peers

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) is one of 43 public companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Commerce.com to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Commerce.com and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce.com 2 2 2 1 2.29 Commerce.com Competitors 87 192 212 11 2.29

Commerce.com presently has a consensus target price of $7.90, suggesting a potential upside of 97.99%. As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 89.66%. Given Commerce.com’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Commerce.com is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Commerce.com has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce.com’s rivals have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

79.2% of Commerce.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Commerce.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce.com and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce.com -3.93% -6.66% -0.82% Commerce.com Competitors -53.73% -1,002.64% -68.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commerce.com and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce.com $339.86 million -$27.03 million -24.94 Commerce.com Competitors $277.83 million -$61.83 million -9.62

Commerce.com has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Commerce.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Commerce.com beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Commerce.com

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

