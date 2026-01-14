Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.44, but opened at $28.98. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $28.9750, with a volume of 430 shares.

Grupo Simec Stock Down 4.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec (NYSE American: SIM) is a Mexico?based producer and distributor of long steel products, serving construction, infrastructure, industrial and energy markets. The company’s core operations encompass the manufacture of merchant bar steel, including reinforcing bar (rebar), wire rod, merchant bars and structural shapes. In parallel, its service centers offer cutting, bending and other value?added processing services to meet the precise specifications of fabricators and end users.

With multiple steel mills located throughout Mexico and an expanding footprint in the United States, Grupo Simec maintains a vertically integrated supply chain that spans raw?material sourcing, steelmaking and downstream processing.

