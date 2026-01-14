Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Price Down 7.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.1050. Approximately 456,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,170,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Stitch Fix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.72 million, a PE ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 2.10.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $342.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $220,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 431,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,654.81. This represents a 10.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 303,450 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $1,574,905.50. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 16.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a leading online personal styling service that blends data science with human expertise to deliver curated clothing and accessory selections. Founded in 2011 by Katrina Lake, the company pioneered a subscription-based model in which customers receive periodic “Fixes” tailored to their personal style, size and budget. Each shipment arrives with several handpicked items along with styling notes, allowing clients to review, purchase and return pieces at their convenience.

Clients begin by completing an online style profile that captures their measurements, design preferences and lifestyle needs.

