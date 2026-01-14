Citigroup (NYSE:C) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.78 and its 200 day moving average is $100.64. The company has a market cap of $207.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $124.17.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Dbs Bank cut Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Monday, January 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board declared a $0.60 quarterly common dividend (record Feb. 2; payable Feb. 27), supporting income-oriented investors and signaling confidence in capital distribution. Article Title

Board declared a $0.60 quarterly common dividend (record Feb. 2; payable Feb. 27), supporting income-oriented investors and signaling confidence in capital distribution. Positive Sentiment: Citi is set to cut roughly 1,000 jobs this week as part of its multi?year restructuring to trim costs and improve efficiency — a near-term hit to headcount but a potential boost to margins and EPS over time. Article Title

Citi is set to cut roughly 1,000 jobs this week as part of its multi?year restructuring to trim costs and improve efficiency — a near-term hit to headcount but a potential boost to margins and EPS over time. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 earnings and guidance are imminent; analyst previews expect revenue upside from net interest income and capital-markets activity but warn costs and asset-quality metrics could pressure results — this makes the print a key short-term catalyst. Article Title

Q4 earnings and guidance are imminent; analyst previews expect revenue upside from net interest income and capital-markets activity but warn costs and asset-quality metrics could pressure results — this makes the print a key short-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Citi’s appeal in litigation tied to the Oceanografia fraud case, leaving in place allegations that could expose the bank to material damages or further legal costs — a clear legal overhang for investors. Article Title

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Citi’s appeal in litigation tied to the Oceanografia fraud case, leaving in place allegations that could expose the bank to material damages or further legal costs — a clear legal overhang for investors. Negative Sentiment: Policy risk: market commentary and regulator reports around a proposed 10% cap on credit-card APRs are pressuring U.S. banks’ consumer?lending economics; any durable cap would compress card yields and widen pressure on lending margins. (Sector story driving sentiment.)

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $972,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Featured Articles

