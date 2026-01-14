Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Issues Earnings Results

Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Ryohin Keikaku Stock Down 4.5%

OTCMKTS:RYKKY opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89.

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd., founded in 1980 and headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japanese retailer best known for its MUJI brand. The company’s core business revolves around the design, planning, manufacturing and sale of a broad array of household and consumer products. Emphasizing simplicity, functionality and quality, Ryohin Keikaku has built a reputation for its “no?brand” or minimalist design philosophy, which seeks to eliminate unnecessary features and branding in favor of honest materials and understated aesthetics.

The company’s product portfolio includes furniture, kitchenware, home furnishings, apparel, stationery, personal care items and a curated selection of packaged foods.

