O Dell Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF $EDIV

O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. O Dell Group LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 164,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 41,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.36 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.52.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

