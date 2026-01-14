PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Sells 500 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.9% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,163.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. CICC Research upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Loop Capital set a $950.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,169.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,075.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,044.24 and its 200 day moving average is $865.79.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.