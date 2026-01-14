Head to Head Comparison: Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) vs. Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sportradar Group and Lazydays”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $1.20 billion 5.00 $36.95 million $0.32 62.50 Lazydays $558.43 million 0.00 -$163.71 million ($103.13) 0.00

Analyst Recommendations

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sportradar Group and Lazydays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 1 3 15 2 2.86 Lazydays 1 0 0 0 1.00

Sportradar Group currently has a consensus price target of $31.68, indicating a potential upside of 58.42%. Given Sportradar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Lazydays.

Risk & Volatility

Sportradar Group has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group 7.84% 9.97% 3.98% Lazydays -38.07% -338.41% -34.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Lazydays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Lazydays on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sankt Gallen, Switzerland.

About Lazydays

(Get Free Report)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.