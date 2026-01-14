Head-To-Head Contrast: Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) and Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Imunon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics N/A -57.79% -43.11% Imunon N/A -501.10% -166.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Imunon shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Imunon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics $20,000.00 18,427.86 -$257.59 million ($0.98) -1.67 Imunon N/A N/A -$18.62 million ($9.68) -0.39

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Imunon”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Imunon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imunon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imunon has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and Imunon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics 2 1 10 0 2.62 Imunon 1 2 2 0 2.20

Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 412.20%. Imunon has a consensus price target of $232.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6,018.42%. Given Imunon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Imunon is more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics beats Imunon on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The company also develops cemacabtagene ansegedleucel, an engineered allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that targets CD19 for the treatment of large B-cell lymphoma; and is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. In addition, it is developing ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-605, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; ALLO-316, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic RCC; ALLO-329 for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases; DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors; and Claudin 18.2 for the treatment of gastric and pancreatic cancer. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc.; Servier; Cellectis S.A.; and Notch Therapeutics Inc. It also has a strategic collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the preclinical and clinical investigation of allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates; and a strategic partnership with Foresight Diagnostics to develop MRD-based In-Vitro Diagnostic for use in ALPHA3. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Imunon

Imunon, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development. Its preclinical stage products include IMNN-101, a COVID-19 booster vaccine; IMNN-102 for the treatment of Lassa virus; and IMNN-201, a Trp2 tumor associated antigen cancer vaccine in melanoma. In addition, the company develops non-viral DNA technology across four modalities, such as TheraPlas for the coding of proteins and cytokines in the treatment of solid tumors; PlaCCine for the coding of viral antigens that can elicit a strong immunological response; FixPlas for the application of Imunon’s DNA technology to produce universal cancer vaccines; and IndiPlas, which is in the discovery phase for the development of personalized cancer vaccines or neoepitope cancer vaccines. Imunon, Inc. was formerly known as Celsion Corporation and changed its name to Imunon, Inc. in September 2022. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

