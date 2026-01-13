FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0678 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE FSCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 846,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,577. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. FS Credit Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE: FSCO) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in corporate credit instruments, including high-yield bonds, leveraged loans and other credit-related securities. FSCO’s flexible mandate allows it to allocate across the credit spectrum, rotating among sectors, maturities and structures in response to changing market conditions.

Under normal market environments, the fund typically invests at least 80% of its total assets in non-investment grade corporate debt securities, with the remainder allocated to investment-grade obligations, cash and cash equivalents.

