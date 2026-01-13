Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells $24,425,505.48 in Stock

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,255,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $24,425,505.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 78,732,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,669,022.05. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redwire alerts:

On Monday, January 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,871,715 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $30,928,370.55.

On Thursday, January 8th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,772,193 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $18,200,422.11.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 872,599 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $8,795,797.92.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,862,063 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $19,439,937.72.

Redwire Stock Performance

Shares of Redwire stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.11. 19,222,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,438,150. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64. Redwire Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Redwire had a negative net margin of 70.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $103.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Redwire by 32.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Redwire by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 24.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwire by 4.2% in the third quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 61,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in Redwire by 71.2% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RDW shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Redwire from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Redwire from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $13.00 price objective on Redwire in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on RDW

Redwire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.