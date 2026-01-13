Insider Buying: AiRWA (NASDAQ:YYAI) Director Acquires $449,473.98 in Stock

AiRWA Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) Director Hongyu Zhou purchased 365,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $449,473.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 856,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,101.39. This trade represents a 74.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hongyu Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 12th, Hongyu Zhou bought 744,496 shares of AiRWA stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $1,049,739.36.

On Thursday, January 8th, Hongyu Zhou bought 139,097 shares of AiRWA stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $168,307.37.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Hongyu Zhou purchased 50,000 shares of AiRWA stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Hongyu Zhou purchased 123,088 shares of AiRWA stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $125,549.76.

On Monday, January 5th, Hongyu Zhou acquired 16,830 shares of AiRWA stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $16,830.00.

AiRWA Price Performance

Shares of YYAI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,087,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,545. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.24. AiRWA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $264.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AiRWA

AiRWA ( NASDAQ:YYAI ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. AiRWA had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 2.22%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AiRWA stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of AiRWA Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.35% of AiRWA worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YYAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AiRWA in a report on Friday, December 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered AiRWA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AiRWA has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About AiRWA



Connexa Sports Technologies Inc engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

