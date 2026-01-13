Matthijs Glastra Sells 6,177 Shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $803,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,252,710. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthijs Glastra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 8th, Matthijs Glastra sold 323 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $42,035.22.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $131.47. The company had a trading volume of 286,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,977. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.44 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.12. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $154.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $247.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Novanta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.240-3.300 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.930 EPS. Analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Novanta announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOVT. Weiss Ratings downgraded Novanta from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novanta currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $133.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Novanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Novanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Novanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Novanta by 65.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc (NASDAQ: NOVT) is a global technology company that designs and manufactures precision components, subsystems and software used in advanced photonics and motion control applications. The company serves customers in the medical device and advanced industrial markets, supplying critical technologies for diagnostics and therapeutic systems, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, and scientific instrumentation. Novanta’s product portfolio includes laser control modules, optics, beam delivery systems, high-precision motors, actuators, stages, and fluidics solutions designed to meet stringent accuracy and reliability requirements.

Novanta’s Photonics segment delivers laser and energy delivery components that enable minimally invasive surgical procedures and diagnostic imaging.

