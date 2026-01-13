DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Shares Down 11.3% – Here’s What Happened

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 109,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 125,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$38.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20.

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp. and changed its name to DeepMarkit Corp. in October 2015. DeepMarkit Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

