Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Woolworths Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,204 shares.The stock last traded at $4.0552 and had previously closed at $3.60.

Woolworths Stock Up 12.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) is one of Australia’s leading retailing companies, offering a broad range of food, everyday goods and general merchandise to consumers across Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered in Bella Vista, New South Wales, the company operates flagship supermarket brands that focus on fresh produce, grocery items and household essentials. Its retail network includes both large-format stores and smaller urban formats designed to meet diverse customer needs.

The group’s core operations are divided into supermarkets and distribution, which supply fresh food, dry groceries and general merchandise; the Big W division, which offers apparel, entertainment, home goods and toys; and digital platforms that enable online grocery shopping and click-and-collect services.

