Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.74, but opened at $19.93. Capital Clean Energy Carriers shares last traded at $20.3050, with a volume of 2,054 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCEC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Capital Clean Energy Carriers from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $25.00 price target on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a report on Friday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Clean Energy Carriers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 56.56%.The company had revenue of $99.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 49,075 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals.

