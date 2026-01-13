Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) vs. Todos Med (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Head to Head Comparison

Todos Med (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Free Report) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Todos Med alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Todos Med and Establishment Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Todos Med 0 0 0 0 0.00 Establishment Labs 1 1 6 0 2.63

Valuation and Earnings

Establishment Labs has a consensus price target of $78.86, suggesting a potential upside of 18.80%. Given Establishment Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than Todos Med.

This table compares Todos Med and Establishment Labs”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Todos Med N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Establishment Labs $166.02 million 11.62 -$84.60 million ($2.84) -23.37

Todos Med has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Establishment Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Todos Med and Establishment Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Todos Med N/A N/A N/A Establishment Labs -43.45% -235.45% -22.83%

Summary

Establishment Labs beats Todos Med on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Todos Med

(Get Free Report)

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its cancer screening and diagnosis products include TM-B1 and TM-B2 for breast cancer tests; and TMC blood test for the screening and diagnosis of colon cancer. The company also offers Tollovid, a 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement to support healthy immune function against circulating coronaviruses; and Tollovir, an antiviral treatment for Covid-19 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Todos Medical Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Integrated Health LLC, as well as has agreements with various companies to develop screening tests for SARS-nCoV-2; and to distribute certain COVID-19 test kits. Todos Medical Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Establishment Labs

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics through distributors and direct sales force in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

Receive News & Ratings for Todos Med Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Todos Med and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.