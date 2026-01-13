Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.10, but opened at $23.01. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.0150, with a volume of 6,212,025 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TVTX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.59. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $164.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Travere Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 162.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,520. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $81,605.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,856.08. The trade was a 2.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 323,226 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,656 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 98.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 238,070 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,486,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 52,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company’s mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company’s lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

