TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases 58,782 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,782 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $47,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Transce3nd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.7% during the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 509.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.11 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.78. The company has a market capitalization of $136.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.