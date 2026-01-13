B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Saturday, January 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of RILYT opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ: RILYT) are unsecured, senior obligations of B. Riley Financial, Inc, a diversified financial services holding company. The notes bear interest at an annual rate of 6.00%, payable semi-annually, and mature in August 2028. As senior unsecured debt, these notes rank equally with other unsecured obligations of the company and are structurally subordinated to any secured debt.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides a broad suite of services including investment banking, financial advisory, wealth management, merchant banking, and asset management.

