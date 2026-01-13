Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ BPOPM opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.14.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Company Profile

Popular Capital Trust II Pfd Gtd 6.125% (NASDAQ: BPOPM) is a Delaware statutory trust formed by Popular, Inc to issue cumulative preferred securities. The trust’s sole assets consist of junior subordinated debentures issued by Popular, Inc, which serve as collateral for the preferred securities. Investors in BPOPM receive a fixed annual distribution rate of 6.125% through the initial fixed?rate period.

These trust preferred securities are guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Popular, Inc, a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

