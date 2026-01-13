Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) is a closed-end management investment company managed by Nuveen Asset Management, an affiliate of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA). The fund’s primary objective is to provide high current income and the potential for capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities.

The fund focuses on preferred and convertible securities issued by U.S. and global corporations, with flexibility to invest in common stocks, corporate debt, exchange-traded debt obligations and other fixed-income instruments.

