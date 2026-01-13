Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0887 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:JOF opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $11.33.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 39.0% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 145,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 40,790 shares during the last quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 45.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 97,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 418.8% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 91,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 73,780 shares during the last quarter.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc (NYSE: JOF) is a U.S.-listed closed-end investment company dedicated to long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Japan’s smaller capitalization equities. The fund seeks to identify and invest in firms whose market valuations and growth prospects may be overlooked by broader market indices, offering investors differentiated access to Japan’s domestic growth opportunities.

The portfolio typically comprises equity securities of companies traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and other recognized Japanese markets, with a focus on firms outside the large-cap segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.