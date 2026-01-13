Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV Shares Bought by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,686 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,772,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,468,000 after buying an additional 2,393,673 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,035,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,092 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,462,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,290 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 117.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,671,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 611,636.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,327,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,252 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $34.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

