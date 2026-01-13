PBMares Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,329 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 4.6% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $28,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,044,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,247,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,546 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,206,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,560,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,313 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,556,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

