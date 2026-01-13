Sahara AI (SAHARA) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week

Sahara AI (SAHARA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. During the last week, Sahara AI has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sahara AI coin can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sahara AI has a total market cap of $54.49 million and approximately $10.31 million worth of Sahara AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sahara AI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91,871.06 or 0.99980718 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $91,621.10 or 0.99554196 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sahara AI Profile

Sahara AI launched on June 26th, 2025. Sahara AI’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,040,000,000 coins. The official website for Sahara AI is saharaai.com. Sahara AI’s official Twitter account is @saharalabsai. The official message board for Sahara AI is saharaai.com/blog/what-is-sahara-ai.

Sahara AI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sahara AI (SAHARA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Sahara AI has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,643,958,334 in circulation. The last known price of Sahara AI is 0.02662776 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 196 active market(s) with $11,456,973.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saharaai.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sahara AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sahara AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sahara AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sahara AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sahara AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.