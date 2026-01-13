BugsCoin (BGSC) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

BugsCoin (BGSC) traded 40% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One BugsCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BugsCoin has a market cap of $12.65 million and approximately $20.35 million worth of BugsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BugsCoin has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BugsCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91,871.06 or 0.99980718 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $91,621.10 or 0.99554196 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About BugsCoin

BugsCoin was first traded on August 23rd, 2024. BugsCoin’s total supply is 14,745,800,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,081,643,825 tokens. BugsCoin’s official message board is t.me/bugscoin_news. BugsCoin’s official website is www.bugscoin.com. BugsCoin’s official Twitter account is @bugscoin_bgsc.

BugsCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BugsCoin (BGSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BugsCoin has a current supply of 14,745,800,644 with 11,081,643,825.12633181 in circulation. The last known price of BugsCoin is 0.00124562 USD and is down -18.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $22,326,574.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bugscoin.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BugsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BugsCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BugsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BugsCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BugsCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.