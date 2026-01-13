Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Short Interest Update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,934 shares, a growth of 240.9% from the December 15th total of 3,794 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,566 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,566 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of VLYPP opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32.
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $353.54 million during the quarter.
About Valley National Bancorp
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLYPP) is a bank holding company headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey, whose principal subsidiary, Valley Bank, delivers a full spectrum of financial services. Founded in 1927 as The Bank of Passaic County, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become a regional banking franchise. Valley National Bancorp provides commercial and consumer banking services, with offerings that include deposit accounts, business and agricultural lending, residential real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.
In addition to core lending and deposit-taking activities, Valley National Bancorp operates specialized businesses covering mortgage banking, wealth management, and insurance services.
