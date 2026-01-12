Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.11 and last traded at $36.1040, with a volume of 216407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 227.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGGO. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 176,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 35,309 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,527,000 after acquiring an additional 52,375 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 109,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 379,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 130,058 shares in the last quarter.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

