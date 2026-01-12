Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.11 and last traded at $36.1040, with a volume of 216407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96.
Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 227.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF
About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF
The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
