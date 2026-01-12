Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Saab AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.33 and last traded at $38.21, with a volume of 58729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.23.

Trending Headlines about Saab

Here are the key news stories impacting Saab this week:

Get Saab alerts:

Neutral Sentiment: The film’s box-office performance is mixed — several outlets report the Hindi/Telugu releases have crossed the ?100–150 crore thresholds worldwide but showed sharp weekday/weekend drops after opening. Read More.

The film’s box-office performance is mixed — several outlets report the Hindi/Telugu releases have crossed the ?100–150 crore thresholds worldwide but showed sharp weekday/weekend drops after opening. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Critical and commercial commentary highlights underwhelming Hindi opening-weekend numbers versus expectations and compares unfavorably to prior big films (Baahubali etc.). Read More.

Critical and commercial commentary highlights underwhelming Hindi opening-weekend numbers versus expectations and compares unfavorably to prior big films (Baahubali etc.). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Piracy/leak reports emerged (an alleged leaked version shown in a U.S. restaurant), which could pressure box-office receipts but is an entertainment-sector operational issue, not related to Saab AB. Read More.

Piracy/leak reports emerged (an alleged leaked version shown in a U.S. restaurant), which could pressure box-office receipts but is an entertainment-sector operational issue, not related to Saab AB. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Makers made edits post-release (added a new Prabhas scene) and cited server/distribution issues; this is a distribution/PR matter for the film. Read More.

Makers made edits post-release (added a new Prabhas scene) and cited server/distribution issues; this is a distribution/PR matter for the film. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Production/behavioural anecdotes reported: the lead reportedly took a reported fee cut and there were isolated incidents at screenings (a small fire reported when fans performed aarti). These are human-interest/operational items for the movie, not Saab AB. Read More.

Saab Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About Saab

Saab ( OTCMKTS:SAABY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Saab had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.23%.

(Get Free Report)

Saab AB is a Sweden-based aerospace and defense company that develops, manufactures and supplies products, services and solutions for military and civil security markets. Founded in 1937 as an aircraft manufacturer, the company has diversified into areas including combat aircraft, airborne surveillance, radar and sensor systems, missiles and weapons, naval vessels and underwater systems, as well as command-and-control, training and simulation and cybersecurity solutions.

In aeronautics, Saab is best known for its Gripen family of multi-role fighter aircraft and for airborne surveillance solutions that integrate radars and sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.