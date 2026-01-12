Contrasting Xperi (XPER) & Its Competitors

Xperi (NYSE:XPER – Get Free Report) is one of 43 public companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Xperi to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Xperi and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 1 1 0 0 1.50 Xperi Competitors 86 189 208 11 2.29

As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 74.37%. Given Xperi’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xperi has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $493.69 million -$14.01 million 38.44 Xperi Competitors $279.76 million -$61.83 million -7.26

This table compares Xperi and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Xperi has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Xperi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Xperi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi 1.53% -0.22% -0.14% Xperi Competitors -53.73% -1,002.64% -68.20%

Volatility and Risk

Xperi has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi’s peers have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xperi beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners. The company also provides licensing to multichannel video programming distributors, OTT video service providers, consumer electronics manufacturers, social media, and other new media companies in media industry; and memory, sensors, RF component, and foundry companies in semiconductor industry. It provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

