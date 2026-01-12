Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.5333.

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $261.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th.

In related news, Director W Benjamin Moreland bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,216.32. This represents a 102.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 1,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG opened at $194.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.53. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $186.20 and a one year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.37%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long?term and short?term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

