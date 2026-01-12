Personalis’ (PSNL) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

PSNL has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Personalis from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Personalis from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Personalis from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.57.

Get Personalis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Personalis

Personalis Stock Down 3.3%

PSNL stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Personalis has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Personalis had a negative net margin of 106.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Personalis

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 103,668 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $1,117,541.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,857.24. This trade represents a 38.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 29,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $266,211.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 148,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,889.14. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Personalis

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Personalis in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Personalis by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Personalis during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Personalis

(Get Free Report)

Personalis, Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) is a clinical?stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next?generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company’s core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T?cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno?oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in?depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.