VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 33.3% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 4,068,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 394% from the average session volume of 824,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Positive Sentiment: VR Resources upsized a brokered private placement to US$2.75 million, led by Centurion — a cash raise that improves the company’s near?term funding for exploration and working capital as it prepares for a share consolidation. VR Resources Upsizes Brokered Private Placement to $2.75 Million Ahead of Share Consolidation

The financing and upcoming share consolidation imply dilution risk and stock structure changes that can pressure the share price after the initial pop; investors should watch the final terms, warrant coverage and the consolidation ratio.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.

