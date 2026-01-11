New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $87.58 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $87,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 35.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 312,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,367,000 after acquiring an additional 81,323 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David Kwon sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,180. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $266.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.60 and its 200-day moving average is $282.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.18 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.42.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

