New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Stryker worth $96,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $1,882,173,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Stryker by 307.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,596,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223,366 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $887,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,998 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,047,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,253,831,000 after purchasing an additional 440,607 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $392.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at $954,600,714.24. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $713,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,433.17. This trade represents a 40.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 522,118 shares of company stock valued at $185,381,932 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $367.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $140.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.91 and a 200 day moving average of $375.08. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $329.16 and a one year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

