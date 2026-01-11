Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $75,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.11.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 5,490 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.43, for a total value of $1,863,470.70. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,897,557.03. The trade was a 21.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 27,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total value of $8,857,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,286,201.49. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 62,025 shares of company stock valued at $20,369,946 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $327.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $376.45. The stock has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

