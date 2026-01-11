Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.6250.
SAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Saratoga Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th.
Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $375.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.56.
Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $31.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.9%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 122.95%.
- Positive Sentiment: Q3 2026 results topped expectations — management highlighted stronger net interest income, solid originations and attractive return on equity, supporting the company’s earnings beat and outlook. Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) Q3 2026 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Management says roughly $395.6M of liquidity is available to deploy into accretive investments and M&A — this capital flexibility is supportive of future earnings growth and a key reason investors are bidding the stock up. Saratoga Investment signals $395.6M liquidity for accretive deployments
- Neutral Sentiment: Separate news: Saratoga Casino Holdings made a $1M strategic investment in High Roller Technologies — this concerns the casino operator (not SAR directly) and is unlikely to materially affect Saratoga Investment unless disclosed as a portfolio holding. High Roller stock soars on Saratoga Casino’s $1 million investment
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcripts and detailed notes are available (Seeking Alpha, InsiderMonkey) for investors who want management’s commentary on portfolio performance, credit trends and deployment plans. Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Unrelated market/company items (e.g., consumer/retail franchise news) appeared in feeds but do not appear to affect SAR’s fundamentals. DPC Dash – Domino’s Pizza China completes 2025 expansion
Saratoga Investment Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate current income and total return through a diversified portfolio of private U.S. companies. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAR, the firm primarily targets middle-market businesses across a broad range of industries, including industrials, healthcare, consumer products, financial services and technology. Its investment approach combines debt and equity instruments, providing flexible capital solutions such as first-lien and second-lien secured loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and common equity positions.
As an actively managed vehicle, Saratoga Investment works closely with portfolio companies’ management teams to support growth initiatives, operational improvements, and strategic transactions.
