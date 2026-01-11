Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.6250.

SAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Saratoga Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $375.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.56.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $31.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.9%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 122.95%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate current income and total return through a diversified portfolio of private U.S. companies. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAR, the firm primarily targets middle-market businesses across a broad range of industries, including industrials, healthcare, consumer products, financial services and technology. Its investment approach combines debt and equity instruments, providing flexible capital solutions such as first-lien and second-lien secured loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and common equity positions.

As an actively managed vehicle, Saratoga Investment works closely with portfolio companies’ management teams to support growth initiatives, operational improvements, and strategic transactions.

