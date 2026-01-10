ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.83, but opened at $5.1575. ams-OSRAM shares last traded at $5.1575, with a volume of 588 shares trading hands.
AMSSY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of ams-OSRAM in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ams-OSRAM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ams-OSRAM currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $997.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
ams-OSRAM AG is a global technology company specializing in optical solutions, combining the sensor expertise of ams with the lighting heritage of OSRAM. The company develops and manufactures a broad range of high-performance products, including light-emitting diodes (LEDs), laser diode and infrared (IR) emitters, optical sensors, and sensor interfaces. These components are used across a variety of applications to enable advanced illumination, sensing, and imaging capabilities.
The company’s product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical.
