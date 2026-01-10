Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,842 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Tesla Stock Up 2.1%
Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $445.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 296.67, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.83. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $498.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla
In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.54.
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Early rollout of the promised FSD “reasoning” upgrade gives the autonomy thesis credibility and supports upside for TSLA if wider software adoption follows. The ‘Reasoning’ Upgrade Tesla (TSLA) Promised Is Already Partly Here
- Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk’s public explanation for a sizable Nvidia hardware spend helped reframe Tesla as an AI/autonomy play rather than just an automaker, boosting investor confidence in the robo-taxi/AI optionality. Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) Gains as Elon Musk Explains Nvidia Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media narratives linking Tesla to broader AI/autonomy upside (Cybercab timelines, FSD progress) have traders pricing more optionality into TSLA and boosting short-term momentum. Tesla stock surges nearly 2% today: here’s why analysts see more upside
- Positive Sentiment: China deliveries showed healthy growth in December (best month ever claims), helping offset broader delivery concerns and supporting revenue momentum in Tesla’s largest market. Tesla China Sales Rise 13.2% In December To Clock Best Month Ever
- Neutral Sentiment: High options activity and volatility ahead of Tesla’s late-January earnings suggest traders are positioning for a big post-earnings move, which can amplify intraday swings. Tesla stock: what’s driving the spike in January options volume?
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentators (e.g., Jim Cramer) describe Tesla as an “enigma” — reflecting mixed sentiment that can sustain volatility but not necessarily a directional catalyst by itself. Jim Cramer Calls Tesla an “Enigma”
- Negative Sentiment: Q4/2025 delivery declines and repeated misses remain a concrete headwind to the core auto growth story, keeping some investors skeptical about near-term revenue and margin expansion. Tesla Stock (TSLA) Opinions on Q4 2025 Delivery Decline
- Negative Sentiment: Rising competition in autonomy from Nvidia and others is prompting skepticism about Tesla’s FSD monopoly and valuation premium; several pieces highlight this risk and pressuring analyst views. Tesla Adds Nvidia To Its Enemy List
- Negative Sentiment: Wall Street pushback—analyst downgrades/reiterated sells (e.g., UBS, Truist PT cut) and high-profile bearish takes—adds selling pressure and keeps the valuation debate alive. UBS Sticks With Sell on Tesla (TSLA) as AI Optimism Runs Ahead of Fundamentals
- Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling (a director sale disclosed) and headline legal/exec controversies (Musk vs OpenAI dispute) can weigh on sentiment during volatile stretches. Insider Selling: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Sells $26,724,000.00 in Stock
Tesla Profile
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.
