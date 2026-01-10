BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL Shares Acquired by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 191.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 905,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,939 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $47,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BILL by 230.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the third quarter worth $2,737,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in BILL during the first quarter valued at $1,207,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth $10,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BILL stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $100.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.83, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.32.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BILL from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BILL from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/sector piece highlights BILL as a beneficiary of structural cost?cutting trends in 2026 (automation, margin protection, expense optimization), a thematic tailwind for BILL’s billing and AP/AR automation products. 3 Stocks That Benefit if Companies Cut Costs in 2026 (BILL)
- Positive Sentiment: Parnassus Core Equity Fund reestablished a position in BILL, signaling renewed institutional interest that can support the stock (buying by ESG/active managers is often seen as validation). Parnassus Core Equity Fund Reestablished a Position in BILL Holdings (BILL). Here’s Why
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry policy: a new AV (autonomous vehicle) bill for heavy trucking could reshape logistics costs and billing flows over time — an indirect potential opportunity for billing/automation vendors like BILL but not an immediate revenue driver. 2026 AV bill a game changer for heavy trucking
- Neutral Sentiment: Congress moved a $180B funding minibus to avoid a shutdown, reducing short?term macro policy risk — a stabilizing backdrop for equities but not specific to BILL’s fundamentals. House clears $180B funding bill to avoid Jan. 30 shutdown
- Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare policy noise: the House passed a bill to extend ACA subsidies (unlikely to clear the Senate), a development that could influence payer/provider cash flows and billing volumes if enacted, but its path is uncertain. House passes bill to extend ACA subsidies, but it is not likely to survive the Senate
- Neutral Sentiment: State-level bills (surprise ambulance billing, hands?free driving, licensing changes) and utility billing stories are being reported broadly but are mostly tangential to BILL’s SaaS billing product set; monitor for any sector?specific regulation that would change provider billing workflows. New Wisconsin bill targets surprise ground ambulance bills
In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $56,557.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,812 shares in the company, valued at $553,898.76. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.
