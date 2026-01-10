BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL Shares Acquired by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 191.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 905,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,939 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $47,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BILL by 230.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the third quarter worth $2,737,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in BILL during the first quarter valued at $1,207,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth $10,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $100.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.83, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.32.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $395.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.91 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 0.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BILL from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BILL from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $56,557.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,812 shares in the company, valued at $553,898.76. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

