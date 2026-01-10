Parnassus Investments LLC Has $90.59 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 380,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,425 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $90,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 87.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 67,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,900,000 after buying an additional 63,798 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $223.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.81. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.33 and a 12-month high of $271.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.11%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.83.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $900,384.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,354. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $2,341,661.64. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,520.76. The trade was a 62.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

