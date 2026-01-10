SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 36,263 Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation $B

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,248 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 36,263 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of B. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,459,633,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth $696,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth $1,412,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at about $30,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Mining alerts:

Barrick Mining Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of B stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Barrick Mining Corporation has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $48.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Barrick Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on B. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Barrick Mining from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Cormark raised Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Read Our Latest Report on B

Barrick Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto?headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large?scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.