Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,721 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $10,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $594,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 633.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lennar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shares rose today on heavy volume, indicating buying interest that outweighed the negative analyst headlines (volume above average; technicals show price above the 50?day SMA).

Shares rose today on heavy volume, indicating buying interest that outweighed the negative analyst headlines (volume above average; technicals show price above the 50?day SMA). Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a FY2028 EPS projection of $10.17 for Lennar, signaling a longer?range recovery expectation even as nearer?term estimates were cut.

Zacks published a FY2028 EPS projection of $10.17 for Lennar, signaling a longer?range recovery expectation even as nearer?term estimates were cut. Neutral Sentiment: Citizens / JMP reaffirmed a Market Perform (neutral) rating on LEN. Citizens Jmp Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Citizens / JMP reaffirmed a Market Perform (neutral) rating on LEN. Neutral Sentiment: TPG’s acquisition of a majority interest in Quarterra was reported; this is industry?level M&A news that may indirectly affect builder sentiment in certain markets but has no direct confirmed impact on Lennar. TPG Buys Majority Interest in Quarterra

TPG’s acquisition of a majority interest in Quarterra was reported; this is industry?level M&A news that may indirectly affect builder sentiment in certain markets but has no direct confirmed impact on Lennar. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut Lennar’s near?term and medium?term EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and fiscal years (examples: FY2026 cut roughly to $6.14 from prior ~ $8.77; FY2027 cut to $8.42 from ~$10.11; several quarterly downgrades). Zacks kept a “Hold” rating — the cuts reduce near?term earnings visibility and are a clear negative for consensus?driven valuation.

Zacks cut Lennar’s near?term and medium?term EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and fiscal years (examples: FY2026 cut roughly to $6.14 from prior ~ $8.77; FY2027 cut to $8.42 from ~$10.11; several quarterly downgrades). Zacks kept a “Hold” rating — the cuts reduce near?term earnings visibility and are a clear negative for consensus?driven valuation. Negative Sentiment: Major sell?side moves: Citigroup trimmed its price target to $113 and kept a neutral view (reported via Benzinga), and Wells Fargo lowered its target to $105 — both put downward pressure on sentiment. Citigroup price target cut reported at Benzinga Wells Fargo Lowers Lennar Price Target

Major sell?side moves: Citigroup trimmed its price target to $113 and kept a neutral view (reported via Benzinga), and Wells Fargo lowered its target to $105 — both put downward pressure on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Coverage notes after Lennar’s Q4 showing: some outlets and analysts moved LEN to market?perform/neutral following an “underwhelming” quarter (Citizens/MSN coverage), reinforcing cautious sentiment. Lennar lowered to market perform at Citizens after underwhelming Q4

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $118.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.24. Lennar Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.42 and a twelve month high of $144.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.27). Lennar had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Lennar from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lennar

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

Further Reading

