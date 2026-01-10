Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DAL. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 target price on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.64.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.16. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,730. This trade represents a 46.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,523.97. This represents a 22.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets and ratings, increasing implied upside and supporting near?term buying interest. Citi lifted its target to $87 from $77. Citi raises DAL price target Susquehanna raised its target to $85 and moved to a “positive” rating, citing constructive fundamentals and premiumization momentum. Susquehanna upgrade TD Cowen also increased its target to $82. TD Cowen target raise

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

