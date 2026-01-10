Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44. 25,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 87,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44.

Nevsun Resources Company Profile

Nevsun Resources is a Canadian base and precious metals exploration and production company specializing in copper, gold, zinc and silver assets. The company has historically focused on advancing high-grade projects through feasibility, permitting and construction to bring sustainable mining operations into production. Its expertise spans resource definition, metallurgical optimization and mine development, with an emphasis on de-risking projects and delivering shareholder value through operational excellence and strategic partnerships.

The company’s flagship asset was the Çöpler gold and copper mine in eastern Turkey, which began commercial production in 2011.

