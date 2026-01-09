Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Avolta AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 12653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avolta in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Avolta
Avolta Stock Performance
Avolta Company Profile
Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. It offers perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination, and other products, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books.
