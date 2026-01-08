Abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Abrdn PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 125 shares.The stock last traded at $11.65 and had previously closed at $11.4150.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Abrdn to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71.

Abrdn plc is a global investment management company headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. Operating under the ticker OTCMKTS:SLFPY in the over-the-counter market, the firm delivers a broad range of financial products and services to institutional, wholesale and retail clients. Its offerings span equity, fixed income, multi-asset, real estate and private markets, with a focus on active management and thematic investing strategies.

The company’s core business activities include the management of pooled and segregated funds, advisory services and model portfolio solutions.

