Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MAS. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

Get Masco alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MAS

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,959. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Masco has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $82.18. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 1,317.38% and a net margin of 10.89%.The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $192,948,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,990,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 443.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,330,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,872,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Masco by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,001,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door?bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.