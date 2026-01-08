Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Digital Look reports.

GEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 500 target price on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 508 to GBX 521 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 540 to GBX 500 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuit Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 496.50.

Shares of Genuit Group stock traded up GBX 2 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 330.50. 1,201,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,256. The stock has a market cap of £827.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 332.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 356.35. Genuit Group has a twelve month low of GBX 293 and a twelve month high of GBX 423.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other news, insider Kevin Boyd bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 312 per share, with a total value of £62,400. Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 313 per share, with a total value of £31,300. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 43,444 shares of company stock worth $12,797,624. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Genuit Group plc is the UK’s largest provider of sustainable water, climate and ventilation products for the built environment. Genuit’s solutions allow customers to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and meet evolving sustainability regulations and targets.

The Group is divided into three Business Units, each of which addresses specific challenges in the built environment:

– Climate Management Solutions – Addressing the drivers for low carbon heating and cooling, and clean and healthy air ventilation.

